Catania
Man, 24, tries to kill parents

Milan
Intesa's UBI takeover 'complex', not done deal - Massiah (4)

Milan
Intesa's UBI takeover 'complex', not done deal - Massiah

Rome
Priority is growth Conte tells ANSA

Brescia
Body found in same power station as Mantovani

Rome
13 mn 'phantom' short home rentals in Rome - survey

Bologna
Star of David, 'Juden' daubed in Bologna

Milan
Father indicted for torturing son, 2, to death

Rome
Coroanvirus: 2 Italians at Spallanzani in great shape

Palermo
Brother of slain policeman's widow arrested on Mafia charges

Brescia
'Revenge porn' victim fired after reporting case

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila visita
Bari, messa nella cripta con cardinale Bassetti, Emiliano: «Scelti come luogo di dialogo»

Foggianel Foggiano
Torremaggiore, erano pronti alla rapina in negozio: sventata dai cc

Tarantoil movimento
«Non siamo solo la città dell'ex Ilva»: a Taranto le sardine pugliesi, presente anche Mattia Santori

Potenzacommercio
Nutella Biscuits da Balvano a Berlino: pronto il debutto sul mercato tedesco

Leccenel Leccese
Alezio, cc trovano quasi un chilo di marijuana nascosta fra i rovi

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, armi da guerra per vendicare il padre boss ammazzato l'anno scorso: arrestati in 2

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Sanitopoli lucana, a giudizio ex governatore Pittella: con lui anche ex dg Asl Bari

 

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Cerignola, Brumotti di Striscia La Notizia: “Al San Samuele si spaccia”. Scatta il blitz dei cc: 2 arresti

Rome

Situation 'unsustainable' says Lazio tourism agency

Rome, February 19 - There are some 13 million 'phantom' short rentals by tourists in Rome every year, a survey commissioned by the Lazio tourism agency on Airbnb and other rental suppliers said Wednesday. This amounts to 55.9% of the overall online supply, said the survey, carried out by the Sociometrica firm. "The situation is unsustainable," said the tourist agency, EBTL. According to hotel and extra-hotel estimates, the number of annual tourist presences in Rome is 54.55 million. More than 30% of these ar off the books so the real total is 57.116 million, the survey said.

