13 mn 'phantom' short home rentals in Rome - survey

Rome, February 19 - There are some 13 million 'phantom' short rentals by tourists in Rome every year, a survey commissioned by the Lazio tourism agency on Airbnb and other rental suppliers said Wednesday. This amounts to 55.9% of the overall online supply, said the survey, carried out by the Sociometrica firm. "The situation is unsustainable," said the tourist agency, EBTL. According to hotel and extra-hotel estimates, the number of annual tourist presences in Rome is 54.55 million. More than 30% of these ar off the books so the real total is 57.116 million, the survey said.