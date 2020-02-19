Body found in same power station as Mantovani

Brescia, February 19 - A man's body was found Wednesday in the grill of a hydroelectric power station near Brescia where the body of Brescia woman Jessica Mantovani was found last summer. Two Italian men aged 50 and 23 have been charged with 37-year-old Mantovani's murder and with hiding her body. The man's body has yet to be identified. It does not bear evident marks of violence, police said. But police said they were not ruling out "any hypothesis".