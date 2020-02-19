Star of David, 'Juden' daubed in Bologna
Bologna
19 Febbraio 2020
Bologna, February 19 - A Star of David, the word 'Juden' and a Celtic cross were daubed at the entrance to a building in cebtral Bologna about a week ago, LGBT activist Cathy La Torre said Wednesday. "These geniuses have marred with their imbecility one of Bologna's most characteristic streets, Via Piella," she said. DIGOS security police are investigating the incident, the latest in a spate across Italy.
