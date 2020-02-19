Father indicted for torturing son, 2, to death

Star of David, 'Juden' daubed in Bologna
Milan
19 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 19 - A 25-year-old Croatian man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly torturing his two-year-old son to death in Milan in May. The man, Alija Hrustic, is accused of torturing the boy for a whole night, punching and kicking him, putting out cigarettes on his body and burning his feet, on May 22. The trial will start in Milan on April 27. Hrustic has been charged with aggravated premeditated murder, aggravated torture and aggravated maltreatment.
