Coroanvirus: 2 Italians at Spallanzani in great shape

Rome
19 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 19 - Two young Italians at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital are both in "excellent conditions of health and mood," the latest medical bulletin from the infectious-disease hospital said Wednesday. A young Italian researcher is being treated for the coronavirus. He has not been named. The second Italian is 17-year-old Niccolò from Grado near Venice. He was blocked twice in China because he had a fever. Niccolò has come out negative in two coronavirus tests.
