Bologna
Star of David, 'Juden' daubed in Bologna

Milan
Father indicted for torturing son, 2, to death

Rome
Coroanvirus: 2 Italians at Spallanzani in great shape

Palermo
Brother of slain policeman's widow arrested on Mafia charges

Brescia
'Revenge porn' victim fired after reporting case

Rome
223 cited for pirating TV subscriptions

Rome
Raphael tapestries in Sistine Chapel for anniversary fest

Rome
EU 'multiannual plan a political defeat' - PM

Rome
Conte 'ready for Renzi challenge' amid cabinet tension

Bologna
Swastika daubed on partisan monument near Ravenna

Rome
Intesa-UBI op OK, consolidation important - Gualtieri

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

Potenzacommercio
Nutella Biscuits da Balvano a Berlino: pronto il debutto sul mercato tedesco

Foggiachiamato 'cipollotto'
Foggia, trovato piccolo ordigno vicino a una scuola: intervenuti gli artificieri

Leccenel Leccese
Alezio, cc trovano quasi un chilo di marijuana nascosta fra i rovi

Barinel Barese
Molfetta, Guardia Costiera scopre grande quantità di rifiuti speciali abbandonati in area portuale

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, armi da guerra per vendicare il padre boss ammazzato l'anno scorso: arrestati in 2

TarantoLa sentenza d'appello
Taranto e bilanci fasulli, ex sindaco non dovrà risarcire Comune

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Cerignola, Brumotti di Striscia La Notizia: “Al San Samuele si spaccia”. Scatta il blitz dei cc: 2 arresti

Palermo

Brother of slain policeman's widow arrested on Mafia charges

Costa was married to Vito, part of Falcone's detail at Capaci

Palermo, February 18 - The brother of Rosaria Costa, the widow of a member of anti-Mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone's security detail who was slain with the magistrate in 1992, has been arrested in Palermo over his alleged links to the Arenella Cosa Nostra clan. Giuseppe Costa, 53, officially a carpenter, was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he operated for the Mafia clan, collecting 'pizzo' - or protection money - on behalf of the organization and assisting the relatives of detained operatives. The man was arrested with alleged boss Gaetano Scotto as part of an operation carried out by DDA anti-mafia investigators against the clan. Costa's sister Rosaria, who moved from Sicily to Tuscany after her husband's death, is the widow of Vito Schifani. Schifani was one of three policemen who worked as the security detail of magistrate Giovanni Falcone and his wife Francesca Morvillo who were all killed by Cosa Nostra in a bomb attack on May 23, 1992. The woman made headlines at the victims' funeral when she demanded justice and directly addressed Mafia operatives saying she was ready to forgive them if they "knelt down". "I address the men of the Mafia, because they are here", she told the gathering in Palermo's cathedral. "You must know that there is a possibility of forgiveness for you too - I forgive you, but you have to get down on your knees".

