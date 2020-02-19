223 cited for pirating TV subscriptions

Rome, February 19 - For the first time in Italy citizens have been cited for using illegal, pirated 'subscriptions' to pay-TV channels. Some 223 Italians were cited for illegally watching TV series, films and sporting events. If they are convicted, their TVs, computers or smartphones will be confiscated, judicial sources said. They also risk jail time of up to eight years and a 25,000 euro fine. The finance guard has been probing the phony subscriptions for months. The probe is still ongoing, it said. Viewers alleged used the Internet Protocol Television platform to pirate the TV output of the major pay TV services including Sky, DAZN and Mediaset Premium. Dozens of 'resellers' and hundreds of clients were allegedly involved, police said. One consequence of the scam is that the users shared with criminals their personal data including banking and ID info, police said.