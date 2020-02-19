EU 'multiannual plan a political defeat' - PM

Rome, February 19 - Italy is perfectly aware of being part of a European common home but it is unwilling "to accept an insufficient budget for the needs of our citizens in the name of a quick conclusion of negotiations", Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the Senate Wednesday, on the eve of an EU Council to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027. There is "little trace" in the proposal presented by European Council President Charles Michel ahead of talks on the budget of the "ambition noted in the program of the European Commission", led by Ursula von der Leyen, said Conte. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Monday that Michel's proposed 1.095-trillion-euro EU budget for the 2021-27 period is not bold enough. "We are in favour of a multi-year budget that is sufficiently ambitious," Gualtieri said. "It does not seem to us that the proposal presented by Michel has the sufficient degree of ambition. He said debate at the general affairs council, and then at the European Council, had been intense.