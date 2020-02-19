Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2020 | 13:09

Bologna
Star of David, 'Juden' daubed in Bologna

Milan
Father indicted for torturing son, 2, to death

Rome
Coroanvirus: 2 Italians at Spallanzani in great shape

Palermo
Brother of slain policeman's widow arrested on Mafia charges

Brescia
'Revenge porn' victim fired after reporting case

Rome
223 cited for pirating TV subscriptions

Rome
Raphael tapestries in Sistine Chapel for anniversary fest

Rome
EU 'multiannual plan a political defeat' - PM

Rome
Conte 'ready for Renzi challenge' amid cabinet tension

Bologna
Swastika daubed on partisan monument near Ravenna

Rome
Intesa-UBI op OK, consolidation important - Gualtieri

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

Potenzacommercio
Nutella Biscuits da Balvano a Berlino: pronto il debutto sul mercato tedesco

Foggiachiamato 'cipollotto'
Foggia, trovato piccolo ordigno vicino a una scuola: intervenuti gli artificieri

Leccenel Leccese
Alezio, cc trovano quasi un chilo di marijuana nascosta fra i rovi

Barinel Barese
Molfetta, Guardia Costiera scopre grande quantità di rifiuti speciali abbandonati in area portuale

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, armi da guerra per vendicare il padre boss ammazzato l'anno scorso: arrestati in 2

TarantoLa sentenza d'appello
Taranto e bilanci fasulli, ex sindaco non dovrà risarcire Comune

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Rome

Brought together 500 years after Urbino genius's death

Rome, February 19 - Raphael's 10 magnificent tapestries on the Acts of the Apostles have been brought into the Sistine Chapel for the first time in 400 years in a special showing marking the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance master's death. The tapestries are usually only displayed on rotation in the "Raphael Room" at the Vatican Museum, according to the Vatican. But from this week until Sunday, they are being brought together to mark the anniversary of the Urbino genius's death. "We wanted for the celebration of 500 years of Raphael's death to give the opportunity to share the beauty that is represented by the tapestry together in this beautiful, universal place that is the Sistine Chapel," said Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums. Pope Leo X commissioned Raphael to design the tapestries in 1515. Michelangelo had just finished his elaborate work on the ceiling and the pontiff wanted to ensure the lower walls weren't bare. Raphael painted 10 intricate images that depicted the lives of Saints Peter and Paul, now known as the Raphael Cartoons. The cartoons were then sent to the workshop of master weaver Pieter van Aelst in Brussels to be woven into tapestries. At Aelst's workshop, they were cut into vertical 90 centimeter-wide strips so the weavers could place them under their looms to recreate the image in thread. The first tapestries were delivered to the chapel in late December 1519, however, Raphael died months later and did not see all the tapestries completed and together. After Pope Leo X's death in 1521, some of the tapestries were even pawned to pay off Leo X's debts. Centuries later, and after a decade of restoration, the tapestries will hang this week where they were intended, below Michelangelo's famous Sistine Chapel ceiling and near his "The Last Judgment." Raphael and Michelangelo were rivals for the Vatican's commissions. Michelangelo was known to accuse Raphael, nearly a decade his junior, of plagiarizing his style. Only seven of the original cartoons exist and are held at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London, where they have been preserved since 1865.

