Rome
Conte 'ready for Renzi challenge' amid cabinet tension

Bologna
Swastika daubed on partisan monument near Ravenna

Rome
Intesa-UBI op OK, consolidation important - Gualtieri

Rome
Coronavirus: GDP cut if impact strong - Gualtieri

Rome
Coronavirus: Flight to bring back Diamond Princess Italians

Rome
If you need us to govern, listen to us - Renzi tells Conte

Rome
Doctor probed over teen's death after hospital discharge

Cremona
Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion

Rome
Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

Rome
Biathlon: Wierer gets second gold at worlds

Rome
Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

Barinel Barese
Acquaviva delle Fonti, ruba preziosi in un appartamento, ladro colto in flagrante

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, estorce 10mila euro alla madre per comprare la droga: arrestato

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, armi da guerra per vendicare il padre boss ammazzato l'anno scorso: arrestati in 2

Leccecontrolli della gdf
Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

TarantoLa sentenza d'appello
Taranto e bilanci fasulli, ex sindaco non dovrà risarcire Comune

PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Cerignola, Brumotti di Striscia La Notizia: “Al San Samuele si spaccia”. Scatta il blitz dei cc: 2 arresti

Rome

Politics should stay out of market says econ min

Rome, February 19 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday Intesa Sanpaolo's planned takeover of UBI Banca would spell an "important consolidation" of the Italian banking sector. Italy's biggest bank Intesa launched the takeover of the country's fifth-biggest lender Tuesday. "It's a market operation, there is a takeover in course, I can't comment," said Gualtieri. "Certainly it is important that there is a consolidation of our banking system". Gualtieri said "it is as well for politics to stay out" of market operations. The "non agreed" but not hostile all-share bid, worth some 4.86 billion euros, would create Europe's fourth-biggest bank, bumping Intesa up from sixth. It would create a group with three million customers. Intesa said the operation was aimed at "further consolidating its leadership" in the Italian banking sector. Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said "the operation opens a new chapter in the history of the group: we want to unite two excellences of our banking system, Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca, to give life to a new reality, leader in sustainable and inclusive growth". "Together," Messina said, "we will create a European leader able to reach a net profit of more than six billion euros in 2022". "We surprised you by launching this takeover bid for UBI Banca, we believe that it will create value for all the stakeholders. "We decided to do this operation because we are looking to the future". Messina said "our move was in line with ECB recommendations". He said he hoped "UBI considers the bid a friendly one". Messina said that Intesa had made a careful analysis of possible tie-ups, after which it had decided that "UBI was the best combination". He said he did not think the operation would fall through. Intesa President Gian Maria Gross-Pietro said the takeover "was brilliantly conceived, valorises the two components to the maximum...and resolves antitrust problems." "It was not an easy operation", he said. Compagnia di San Paolo President Francesco Profumo said "we are already at the limit of investment". Intesa shares rose over 3% on the Milan stock exchange while UBI ones surged by almost 30%, above the takeover value. The European Commission said the operation had not been formally notified to Brussels. ECB sources said the central bank had been informed and had given an initial positive evaluation. The Financial Times called the operation "an audacious attempt to kick-start consolidation in Italy's fragmented banking sector". Reuters said the move had been a "surprise". It said it "kicked off long-awaited consolidation among Italian banks". Intesa said it would offer UBI shareholders 17 newly issued Intesa shares for every 10 UBI shares tendered to create a European-sized player focused on wealth management and insurance, managing more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers' financial assets. "The banking sector is heading for consolidation in the coming years ... it is in Intesa's interest to reach a size that will allow it to compete ... in Europe," Intesa said in a statement. The bank said it had picked UBI because it was very well managed and had a similar business model, so as to minimise integration risks. UBI had no immediate comment. A source close to Intesa said the move had not been previously agreed but was not hostile. UBI is Italy's fifth-largest bank and the strongest among second-tier lenders. It had long been tipped to play a prominent role in an expected wave of mergers among mid-sized Italian banks. Intesa said the exchange offer valued UBI shares at 4.254 euros each. UBI shares closed up 5.5% on Monday at 3.491 euros each after the bank presented a new three-year plan. If the offer is successful Intesa will delist UBI as quickly as possible and merge with it, targeting a combined profit of more than 6 billion euros in 2022.

