Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2020 | 11:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Conte 'ready for Renzi challenge' amid cabinet tension

Conte 'ready for Renzi challenge' amid cabinet tension

 
Bologna
Swastika daubed on partisan monument near Ravenna

Swastika daubed on partisan monument near Ravenna

 
Rome
Intesa-UBI op OK, consolidation important - Gualtieri

Intesa-UBI op OK, consolidation important - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Coronavirus: GDP cut if impact strong - Gualtieri

Coronavirus: GDP cut if impact strong - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Flight to bring back Diamond Princess Italians

Coronavirus: Flight to bring back Diamond Princess Italians

 
Rome
If you need us to govern, listen to us - Renzi tells Conte

If you need us to govern, listen to us - Renzi tells Conte

 
Rome
Doctor probed over teen's death after hospital discharge

Doctor probed over teen's death after hospital discharge

 
Cremona
Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion

Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion

 
Rome
Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

 
Rome
Biathlon: Wierer gets second gold at worlds

Biathlon: Wierer gets second gold at worlds

 
Rome
Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinel Barese
Acquaviva delle Fonti, ruba preziosi in un appartamento, ladro colto in flagrante

Acquaviva delle Fonti, ruba preziosi in un appartamento, ladro colto in flagrante

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

Francavilla F.na, ruba in un forno e tenta furto in un liceo: arrestato 27enne

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, estorce 10mila euro alla madre per comprare la droga: arrestato

Cerignola, estorce 10mila euro alla madre per comprare la droga: arrestato

 
Batnel nordbarese
Andria, armi da guerra per vendicare il padre boss ammazzato l'anno scorso: arrestati in 2

Andria, armi da guerra per vendicare il padre boss ammazzato l'anno scorso: arrestati in 2

 
Leccecontrolli della gdf
Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

Lecce, mezza tonnellata di droga dall'Albania nel vano di uno scafo, in casa armi e munizioni: un arresto

 
TarantoLa sentenza d'appello
Taranto e bilanci fasulli, ex sindaco non dovrà risarcire Comune

Taranto e bilanci fasulli, ex sindaco Di Bello non dovrà risarcire Comune

 
PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

 
MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Sanitopoli lucana, a giudizio ex governatore Pittella: con lui anche ex dg Asl Bari

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa dell'acqua più calda di 3 gradi

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Altamura, la sfida di Michele: «Io, laureato dentista nonostante la sordità»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Cerignola, Brumotti di Striscia La Notizia: “Al San Samuele si spaccia”. Scatta il blitz dei cc: 2 arresti

Cerignola, Brumotti (Striscia): «Al San Samuele si spaccia». Blitz dei Cc, 2 arresti

Rome

Coronavirus: GDP cut if impact strong - Gualtieri

But could be above 0.6% in best-case scenario

Coronavirus: GDP cut if impact strong - Gualtieri

Rome, February 19 - The government is ready to cut its 2020 growth forecast of 0.6% if the impact of the coronavirus is strong, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. "If the coronavirus has a significant impact, the +0.6% could be revised downward," he said. "If the impact is limited and we manage to implement policies to relaunch the economy, the 0.6% will be reachable, on the other hand". In a best-case scenario, the minister said, growth may even be higher than 0.6% this year. The coronavirus epidemic is set to have a big effect on the Italian economy and will probably push it into recession this year, Nomura said in a report on Monday. "Considering the low growth rate that Italy started this year with, we expect the country to go into recession in 2020, with GDP down 0.1% on the previous year (well below the 0.6% rise forecast by the government)," the finance group said. It said Italy's GDP could drop 0.9% this year in the worst-case scenario.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati