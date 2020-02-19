Coronavirus: GDP cut if impact strong - Gualtieri

Rome, February 19 - The government is ready to cut its 2020 growth forecast of 0.6% if the impact of the coronavirus is strong, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. "If the coronavirus has a significant impact, the +0.6% could be revised downward," he said. "If the impact is limited and we manage to implement policies to relaunch the economy, the 0.6% will be reachable, on the other hand". In a best-case scenario, the minister said, growth may even be higher than 0.6% this year. The coronavirus epidemic is set to have a big effect on the Italian economy and will probably push it into recession this year, Nomura said in a report on Monday. "Considering the low growth rate that Italy started this year with, we expect the country to go into recession in 2020, with GDP down 0.1% on the previous year (well below the 0.6% rise forecast by the government)," the finance group said. It said Italy's GDP could drop 0.9% this year in the worst-case scenario.