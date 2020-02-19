Coronavirus: Flight to bring back Diamond Princess Italians

Rome, February 19 - A flight left Ciampino early Wednesday to bring back the 35 Italians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess off Japan amid the coronavirus emergency. One Italian passenger has tested positive for the deadly virus. The flight is carrying medical personnel who will examine the Italians. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio personally wished the team a good flight. He was accompanied by the head of the civil protection department, Angelo Borrelli, the government's coronavirus commissioner. "I assure you we will bring our nationals back to Italy as soon as possible," said Di Maio. The 500 or so passengers on board the Diamond Princess who have tested negative for the virus started disembarking on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in China, the number of people who have recovered overtook the number of those newly infected for the first time. The death toll rose to 2,004. There were another 15 confirmed cases in South Korea, whose credit outlook was cut by Fitch. General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reopened their plants in China. They are gearing to restart production.