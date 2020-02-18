Martedì 18 Febbraio 2020 | 21:59

Rome
If you need us to govern, listen to us - Renzi tells Conte

Rome
Doctor probed over teen's death after hospital discharge

Cremona
Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion

Rome
Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

Rome
Biathlon: Wierer gets second gold at worlds

Rome
Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

Verbania
Swastika on theatre of Resistance award town

Milan
Cow put down after attacking school girl

Rome
Factbox: David di Donatello nominations

Rome
Libya: Moscow role fundamental says Di Maio

Rome
Cinema: Parasite wins David foreign film award

Serie C
Bari calcio, Ciofani: «Bisogna cambiare passo per vincere tutte le partite»

BatIl salvataggio
Molfetta, «Caretta-Caretta» agonizzante in uliveto: lontana 4 Km dal mare

FoggiaL'aggressione
Apricena, commerciante rapinato e ferito mentre va in banca

BariL'inaugurazione
Spazio, la barese Sitael apre sede in Australia: costruirà satelliti

TarantoLa sentenza d'appello
Taranto e bilanci fasulli, ex sindaco non dovrà risarcire Comune

LecceIl caso
L'orologio funziona, ma il cuore no: leccese «salvato» da smartwatch

PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all’alt

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla hanno attirato i soccorsi

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Rome

Premier says he prefers not to 'feed rows'

Rome, February 18 - Ex-premier and Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that the rest of the government must listen to his party's views in a big row over justice that raised doubts about whether the executive could stay afloat. There has been speculation that Premier Giuseppe Conte could try to form a new coalition government without Italia Viva after he and Renzi clashed over changes to the statute of limitations. Conte has denied trying to form a 'new majority' while Renzi has said it is simply the case the necessary support in parliament had not been found. "If there a government without us, we'll respect the will of parliament," Renzi told reporters in the Senate. "But if they don't have the numbers and we are decisive for the ruling majority, then I say - 'listen to us too'. "The issue is that there is a regulation on the statute of limitations that I don't agree with. "I'll debate it on the floor of parliament and I'll go all the way". Unlike the other parties supporting the government, IV is opposed the "lodo Conte bis", a compromise on the statute of limitations proposed Conte after it staunchly opposed Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede's reform that puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling. Last week Conte accused Renzi of acting like an opposition party and being rude to boot. The premier said Tuesday that he was trying to de-escalate the situation. "Personally, I have always preferred to use time and resources to work and not to feed rows," he said.

