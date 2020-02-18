Doctor probed over teen's death after hospital discharge
Rome
18 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 18 - A doctor has been put under investigation over the case of a 16-year-old girl who died at the weekend hours after being discharged from an hospital emergency room in the central city of Viterbo. The doctor, who is being probed for culpable homicide, is part of the ER's staff. The girl, Aurora Grazini, went to the casualty department complaining of anxiety and panic attacks, sources said.
