Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

Rome, February 18 - 'Beauty Unites People' is the theme that was the inspiration for the architectural project for Italy's pavilion at Expo 2020, the Universal Exposition that will start in Dubai on October 20. Students from all over the world enrolled in architecture courses at the American University of the United Arab Emirates city took part in a recent presentation of Italy's pavilion by the designers and they agreed that the project fully reflects this theme, a communique by organizers explains. Priyanka Dhurandhar, a 21-year-old from India, Basant Abdelrahman, a 23-year-old from Egypt, 22-year-old Lebanese Nour Rouhana, Alifiyah Hassanali, a 23-year-old from Tanzania, and Sandi Boutros, Rimas Almasri and Maya Roufail, all 22 and from Syria, talked about it with their Italian peers who are currently doing internships at the General Commissioner's office for the Italian participation in Dubai. "The aspect of architecture that most fascinates me is the involvement of people and the Expo is heading in that direction," said Basant Abdelrahman. "I hope to be able to experience the multiculturalism that the various pavilions will offer". Sandi Boutros said that "contemporary architecture is much more attentive to the issue of sustainability than in the past. "Buildings are designed to produce as little waste as possible and I think this Expo will spring many surprises about how to create better environments to live in". The project for Italy's pavilion is the most sustainable in the history of the country's participation at Expo. "The architects explained to us the ideas behind the Italy pavilion: how three hulls will make up the roof and the use of sustainable elements such as orange peel and coffee grounds in the structure," said Priyanka. Alifiyah concluded that: "The Italy pavilion will feature elements of traditional UAE architecture, showing that Beauty Unites People".