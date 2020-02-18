Martedì 18 Febbraio 2020 | 17:43

Cremona
Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion

Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion

 
Rome
Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

Expo 2020: Italy pavilion seen by architecture students

 
Rome
Biathlon: Wierer gets second gold at worlds

Biathlon: Wierer gets second gold at worlds

 
Rome
Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

 
Verbania
Swastika on theatre of Resistance award town

Swastika on theatre of Resistance award town

 
Milan
Cow put down after attacking school girl

Cow put down after attacking school girl

 
Rome
Factbox: David di Donatello nominations

Factbox: David di Donatello nominations

 
Rome
Libya: Moscow role fundamental says Di Maio

Libya: Moscow role fundamental says Di Maio

 
Rome
Cinema: Parasite wins David foreign film award

Cinema: Parasite wins David foreign film award

 
Rome
Actor Flavio Bucci dies

Actor Flavio Bucci dies

 
Matera
Basilicata ex-governor indicted in healthcare case

Basilicata ex-governor indicted in healthcare case

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

 

BariL'evento
Trasporti eccezionali per la visita di Papa Francesco. Fs: «13mila posti su bus e treni»

Trasporti eccezionali per la visita di Papa Francesco. Fs: «13mila posti su bus e treni»

 
FoggiaLa protesta
Foggia, mamma bimbo disabile si incatena a scuola: «Nessuna assistenza a mio figlio»

Foggia, mamma bimbo disabile si incatena a scuola: «Nessuna assistenza a mio figlio»

 
PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

 
MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

Sanitopoli lucana, a giudizio ex governatore Pittella: con lui anche ex dg Asl Bari

 
LecceL'incidente
Salento, viene investita dalle fiamme della stufa a gas: morta 89enne

Salento, viene investita dalle fiamme della stufa a gas: morta 89enne

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, controlli antidroga a tappeto in città: sospesa una discoteca di Castellaneta

Taranto, controlli antidroga a tappeto in città: sospesa discoteca Cromie di Castellaneta

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all’alt

Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all'alt

 
BatL'inchiesta
Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

 

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla hanno attirato i soccorsi

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla attirano i soccorsi

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa dell'acqua più calda di 3 gradi

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e lascia cartello: «Chiudo la sartoria per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Rome

Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

In investigation into London property deal

Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

Rome, February 18 - Documents and computer files were seized Tuesday form the office and home of Msg Alberto Perlasca, former administrative chief of the first section of the Vatican Secretariat of State, in a probe into the Secretariat's financial and real estate investments, the Holy See press office said. It said the move was based on evidence provided on the first questioning of functionaries who have been placed under investigation and suspended from duty in the case. The major Vatican probe into suspect financial operations centres on a London property deal allegedly funded with Peter's Pence. Tuesday's operation was ordered by the Vatican promoter of justice.

