Vatican official office,home searched in finance probe

Rome, February 18 - Documents and computer files were seized Tuesday form the office and home of Msg Alberto Perlasca, former administrative chief of the first section of the Vatican Secretariat of State, in a probe into the Secretariat's financial and real estate investments, the Holy See press office said. It said the move was based on evidence provided on the first questioning of functionaries who have been placed under investigation and suspended from duty in the case. The major Vatican probe into suspect financial operations centres on a London property deal allegedly funded with Peter's Pence. Tuesday's operation was ordered by the Vatican promoter of justice.