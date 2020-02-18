Swastika on theatre of Resistance award town

Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Verbania
18 Febbraio 2020
Verbania, February 18 - A swastika and Celtic cross were daubed on the theatre of a town near Lake Maggiore that won an award for its WWII Resistance fight Tuesday. The council in Villadossola said the symbols were probably painted on the facade of the La Fabbrica cultural centre by a gang of youths.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su