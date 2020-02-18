Cow put down after attacking school girl

Child wins prize for responding to bully with compassion
Milan
18 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 18 - A cow that hit and injured a 17-year-old school girl near Milan on Tuesday after escaping from a slaughterhouse was put down. The girl was taken to hospital and is not said to be badly hurt after suffering injuries to her neck, arm and back. The cow somehow managed to get out of the slaughterhouse in the town of Abbiategrasso.
