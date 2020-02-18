Cinema: Parasite wins David foreign film award

Rome, February 18 - South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's four-time Oscar winner Parasite has won the best foreign language film at Italy's Oscars, the David di Donatello awards. The social comedy-thriller, which won best film and best director at the Academy Awards, beat Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Peter Farrelly's Green Book, Todd Phillips' Joker and Roman Polanski's J'Accuse, said David Academy President and Artistic Director Piera Detassis. She said the David voting ended before the Oscars and so "the members were not influenced by that result".