Libya: Moscow role fundamental says Di Maio

Rome, February 18 - Moscow's role "will be fundamental in producing a constructive and moderate attitude between the two sides (in Libya), also in the next few phases, starting with the meeting in the 5-5 format in Geneva tomorrow," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. He was speaking after an Italy-Russia foreign and defence summit. Di Maio said that an EU ground mission could be launched in Libya with the approval of the sides. This would flank a naval mission to enforce an arms embargo that was approved Monday. Di Maio stressed that respecting the arms embargo was necessary for any effective dialogue to take place.