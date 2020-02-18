Libya: Moscow role fundamental says Di Maio

Factbox: David di Donatello nominations
Rome
18 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 18 - Moscow's role "will be fundamental in producing a constructive and moderate attitude between the two sides (in Libya), also in the next few phases, starting with the meeting in the 5-5 format in Geneva tomorrow," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. He was speaking after an Italy-Russia foreign and defence summit. Di Maio said that an EU ground mission could be launched in Libya with the approval of the sides. This would flank a naval mission to enforce an arms embargo that was approved Monday. Di Maio stressed that respecting the arms embargo was necessary for any effective dialogue to take place.
