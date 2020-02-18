Actor Flavio Bucci dies

Rome, February 18 - Popular Italian actor Flavio Bucci has died at the age of 72, the mayor of Fiumicino near Rome said Tuesday. Mayor Esterino Montino called Bucci "the great actor known for the (TV) character of (sculptor) Antonio Ligabue and dozens of films including Il Marchese Del Grillo", where in the beloved Alberto Sordi classic he plays a self-styled criminal 'priest'. Sources said Bucci died of a heart attack. Born in Turin in 1947, Bucci began his screen acting career in 1971. As well as for the Marchese del Grillo, he is known for movie roles such as Daniel, the blind pianist, in Dario Argento's Suspiria (1977), and Blackie in Aldo Lado's Night Train Murders (1975). His other movie appearances include The Working Class Goes to Heaven (1971), Property Is No Longer a Theft (1973), To Love the Damned (1980), The Homeless One (1981), Dream of a Summer Night (1983), The Two Lives of Mattia Pascal (1985) and Il Divo (2008).