World's 1st augmented reality op in Bologna

Pisa, February 18 - The world's first augmented reality surgical operation has taken place in Bologna, the university of Pisa said Tuesday. The successful op at the Sant'Orsola Hospital in the Emilian capital took place thanks to a special visor worn by the surgeon, it said. The visor was created thanks to the Vostars European project led by the university of Pisa. The cutting edge technology enabled the surgeon to access essential information on the patient and to be guided in his intervention without having to use an external monitor.