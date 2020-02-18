Martedì 18 Febbraio 2020 | 15:20

Rome
Factbox: David di Donatello nominations

Rome
Libya: Moscow role fundamental says Di Maio

Rome
Cinema: Parasite wins David foreign film award

Rome
Actor Flavio Bucci dies

Matera
Basilicata ex-governor indicted in healthcare case

Pisa
World's 1st augmented reality op in Bologna

Rome
Bellocchio gets most David nods with 18

Rome
Coronavirus: 3 Italians who landed in Cambodia under control

Rome
Cornoavirus: Italian positive on Diamond Princess

Rome
Segre cites Levi as gets honorary degree

Brescia
Cleric among 85 probed for tax fraud

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

BariI controlli della polizia
Papa a Bari, 100 telecamere e 20 varchi con metal detector, il Questore: «Pazienza e collaborazione»

PotenzaIl caso
Petrolio lucano, incidente a Tempa Rossa: si tratta di malfunzionamento

MateraL'inchiesta
Sanitopoli lucana, ex governatore Marcello Pittella rinviato a giudizio

LecceL'incidente
Salento, viene investita dalle fiamme della stufa a gas: morta 89enne

FoggiaL'idea
Le copertine multicolor dei libri trasformano la facciata della Biblioteca di Biccari

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, controlli antidroga a tappeto in città: sospesa una discoteca di Castellaneta

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all’alt

BatL'inchiesta
Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

Rome

Bellocchio gets most David nods with 18

Then Rovere and Garrone with 15, Marcello with 11

Bellocchio gets most David nods with 18

Rome, February 18 - Marco Bellocchio's mafia turncoat drama Il Traditore got the most nominations for Italy'as Oscars, the David di Donatello awards, with 18 nods on Tuesday. Matteo Rovere's Primo Re and Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio came second with 15 nominations each. Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden came next in line, with 11 nods. The Davids will be given out on live TV on Friday April 3. The ceremony is always a prime-time event for RAI State broadcaster RAI's flagship Raiuno channel. Il Traditore stars Pierfrancesco Favino as the first big Cosa Nostra informant, Tommaso Buscetta, 'the boss of the two worlds'.

