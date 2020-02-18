Bellocchio gets most David nods with 18

Rome, February 18 - Marco Bellocchio's mafia turncoat drama Il Traditore got the most nominations for Italy'as Oscars, the David di Donatello awards, with 18 nods on Tuesday. Matteo Rovere's Primo Re and Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio came second with 15 nominations each. Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden came next in line, with 11 nods. The Davids will be given out on live TV on Friday April 3. The ceremony is always a prime-time event for RAI State broadcaster RAI's flagship Raiuno channel. Il Traditore stars Pierfrancesco Favino as the first big Cosa Nostra informant, Tommaso Buscetta, 'the boss of the two worlds'.