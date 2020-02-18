Coronavirus: 3 Italians who landed in Cambodia under control

Rome, February 18 - Three Italians were among the more than 1,200 passengers who landed from the US cruise ship Westerdam in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville without tests or any form of quarantine at the weekend, but are now under control, the health ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said all three - one in Italy, one in Germany, and one in Slovakia, were at home and being voluntarily monitored in quarantine. There was at least one person on board, an 83-year-old American woman, who has tested positive for the deadly virus. Two Italo-Brazilians are still aboard. They are waiting on the results of coronavirus tests, constantly in touch with the Italian embassy and ready to return to Brazil.