Segre cites Levi as gets honorary degree

Rome, February 18 - Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre cited great Holocaust writer Primo Levi as she received an honorary doctorate in European history from Rome's La Sapienza university on Tuesday. "My master wrote: understanding, comprehending is impossible but knowing is necessary," she said, quoting the Shoah survivor and novelist who died in 1987. "Allow me to thank everyone but in particular the students, as a grandmother towards them; I have received from them much more than I have tried to give in these 30 years", said Segre. Segre, 89, was taken to Auschwitz in 1944 with her family, which did not survive. After many years of silence she began speaking about her experiences, especially to students, when she turned 60. The life Senator was recently given a police escort after anti-Semitic threats. Segre recently said that there were those who were exploiting anti-Semitism. "There is always a political moment ripe to bring it out again," she said.