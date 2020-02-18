Cornoavirus: Italian positive on Diamond Princess
Rome
18 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 18 - One of the 35 Italians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the civil protection department said Tuesday. Meanwhile three Italian and two Italo-Brazilians who landed in Cambodia from a US ship on which an elderly American woman tested positive are under control and set to be tested.
