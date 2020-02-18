Cleric among 85 probed for tax fraud

Brescia, February 18 - An unnamed cleric is among 85 people who have been placed under investigation in a Brescia probe into suspected tax fraud, sources said Tuesday. What police called a "monsignore" was part of an alleged criminal organisation dedicated to fiscal fraud, police said. He is alleged to have aided an attempt to open an account at Vatican Bank IOR in which to deposit money that was the fruit of tax evasion, police said. Some 20 people were arrested in the case. They include three accountants and three lawyers, police said.