Martedì 18 Febbraio 2020 | 12:44

Rome
Cornoavirus: Italian positive on Diamond Princess

Rome
Segre cites Levi as gets honorary degree

Brescia
Cleric among 85 probed for tax fraud

Rome
Coranvirus:3 Italians landed in Cambodia without tests

Rome
Huge concern for Zaky - foreign ministry official

Turin
Swastika stickers on home of partisan's daughter

Rome
Pompeii's House of Lovers reopens after 40 years

Rome
Never stopped pushing for Regeni truth - foreign min

Rome
Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

Rome
Intesa launches takeover bid for UBI Banca

Rome
Coronavirus: Nomura sees Italy in recession this year

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

LecceL'incidente
Salento, viene investita dalle fiamme della stufa a gas: morta 89enne

FoggiaL'idea
Le copertine multicolor dei libri trasformano la facciata della Biblioteca di Biccari

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, controlli antidroga a tappeto in città: sospesa una discoteca di Castellaneta

GdM.TVIl caso
Polignano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: tra i rifiuti anche cartelle sanitarie della Asl di Bari

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all’alt

PotenzaL'inventore
C’è un robot lucano che elimina le zanzare: «Forse la tecnologia servirà per la Xylella»

BatL'inchiesta
Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

MateraLa tragedia
Matera, 39enne si allontana da casa in auto: trovato morto in un dirupo

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla hanno attirato i soccorsi

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Rome

Coranvirus:3 Italians landed in Cambodia without tests

From US ship where American woman, 83, was positive

Rome, February 18 - Three Italians and two Italo-Brazilians were among the more than 1,200 passengers who landed from the US cruise ship Westerdam in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville without tests or any form of quarantine at the weekend, La Repubblica.it said Tuesday. Informed sources have confirmed the news to ANSA. There was at least one person on board, an 83-year-old American woman, who has tested positive for the deadly virus. The three Italians may have already returned to Italy, sources said. The two Italo-Brazilians are believed to have returned to Brazil. An investigation has been launched.

