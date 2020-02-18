Coranvirus:3 Italians landed in Cambodia without tests

Rome, February 18 - Three Italians and two Italo-Brazilians were among the more than 1,200 passengers who landed from the US cruise ship Westerdam in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville without tests or any form of quarantine at the weekend, La Repubblica.it said Tuesday. Informed sources have confirmed the news to ANSA. There was at least one person on board, an 83-year-old American woman, who has tested positive for the deadly virus. The three Italians may have already returned to Italy, sources said. The two Italo-Brazilians are believed to have returned to Brazil. An investigation has been launched.