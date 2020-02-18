Swastika stickers on home of partisan's daughter

Turin, February 18 - NeoNazi stickers appeared Tuesday on the buzzer of the home of a WWII partisan's daughter in Turin, the second such episode there in less than three weeks. The two small labels bore the words 'Re Hitler' (King Hitler) next to a swastika and a Celtic cross. On January 30 two stickers bearing the SS salute 'Sieg Heil' and swastikas were attached to the doorbell of the same apartment. The episode came after similar anti-semitic messages were recently found in Turin, Mondovi', Brescia and Giaveno near Turin. The woman, a member of the partisans' association ANPI, has reported the incidents to DIGOS security police. A survey out last month said one in six Italians now deny the Holocaust, up from one in 20 16 years ago, and one in five say Mussolini was a great leader who made some mistakes. There was an upsurge in anti-Semitic episodes in Italy around Holocaust Memorial day last month.