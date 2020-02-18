Never stopped pushing for Regeni truth - foreign min

Rome, February 18 - A top Italian foreign ministry official said Tuesday Italy had never stopped pushing for the truth about Giulio Regeni, the 28-year-old Cambridge doctoral researcher tortured to death in Cairo in early 2016. "I want to confirm the all-round commitment of the foreign ministry and my personal one to contribute to the best of our abilities to the search for the truth (on Regeni)," foreign ministry Secretary General Elisabetta Belloni told the Senate. "We shall not desist from our work which often takes place behind the scenes without a media spotlight. "But I can assure you that in the last few years we have never stopped exerting pressure". Regeni, a student from Friuli in the northeast of Italy, was researching the politically sensitive subject of Cairo street sellers' unions. The union leader had fingered him as a spy to secret services. Italy has said five Egyptian security personnel were involved in Regeni's death. Regeni's father recenlty said that failings in the effort to get to the bottom of his son's death were not limited to the Egyptian side. In particular, he took issue with Italy's failure to recall its ambassador to Cairo in protest at the lack of cooperation from the Egyptian authorities. "There are grey zones both on the side of the Egyptian government, which is recalcitrant and does not cooperate as it should, and on the Italian side, which has not yet withdrawn our ambassador to Cairo," Claudio Regeni told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into his son's murder. "We have been calling for the ambassador's withdrawal for some time". The mutilated body of the Cambridge researcher into Cairo street unions was found on the highway to Alexandria on February 3, 2016, a week after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 25, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mother said she had only been able to recognise him "by the tip of his nose". Magistrate Giuseppe Pignatone, who was Rome chief prosecutor at the time of Regeni's killing, said Monday that the Cairo prosecutor's office hasn't made any progress on the investigation since December 2017, when Rome named the five members of the Egyptian security apparatus as suspects. At various stages, Egypt has put out several purported explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and a kidnapping for ransom in which the alleged gang, criminals but later found innocent of the Regeni murder, were wiped out after his documents had been planted at their lair. Judicial cooperation between Rome and Cairo prosecutors dried up after the Roman prosecutors placed the five members of the security apparatus under investigation. Last month Rome prosecutors Sergio Colaiocco and Michele Prestipino said that Regeni was caught by a "spider's web" spun by the Egyptian security services. "A spider's web was spun around Giulio Regeni by the Egyptian National Security Service in October (2015) before the kidnapping and murder," Colaiocco and Prestipino told a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Friuli-born student's death. "A spider's web in which the (security) apparatus used the people who were closest to Giulio in Cairo, including his lawyer flat mate, the street traders union representative and Noura Whaby, his friend who helped him with translations". "It was a spider's web that closed in more and more and which Giulio ended up in the middle of". Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has denied any official involvement in Regeni's death. Sisi reiterated to Premier Giuseppe Conte in Cairo last month that Egypt wants to get to the truth in the case. The foreign ministry's assertion on the push for truth comes amid a fresh case that has galvanised Italian public opinion: Egyptian Bologna university gender studies researcher Patrick Zaky who has been detained and allegedly tortured in Egypt on charges of fomenting unrest and spreading fake news. On Tuesday anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano called on President Sergio Mattarella and the Italian political world to grant Zaky Italian citizenship in a bid to up the pressure for his release. Writing in La Repubblica, the leftwing novelist said "our citizenship could save (Zaky) from further torture". A piece of street art that appeared near the Egyptian embassy in Rome last week shows Regeni comforting Zaky. The mural, by street artist Laika, depicts the 27-year-old Egyptian in prison uniform next to the words freedom in Arabic, with a speech bubble over Regeni telling Zaki not to worry, that "this time everything will turn out right".