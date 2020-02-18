Martedì 18 Febbraio 2020 | 12:44

Rome
Cornoavirus: Italian positive on Diamond Princess

 
Segre cites Levi as gets honorary degree

Brescia
Cleric among 85 probed for tax fraud

 
Coranvirus:3 Italians landed in Cambodia without tests

Rome
Huge concern for Zaky - foreign ministry official

 
Swastika stickers on home of partisan's daughter

Rome
Pompeii's House of Lovers reopens after 40 years

 
Never stopped pushing for Regeni truth - foreign min

Rome
Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

 
Intesa launches takeover bid for UBI Banca

Rome
Coronavirus: Nomura sees Italy in recession this year

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

 

LecceL'incidente
Salento, viene investita dalle fiamme della stufa a gas: morta 89enne

 
Le copertine multicolor dei libri trasformano la facciata della Biblioteca di Biccari

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, controlli antidroga a tappeto in città: sospesa una discoteca di Castellaneta

 
Polignano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: tra i rifiuti anche cartelle sanitarie della Asl di Bari

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all’alt

 
C’è un robot lucano che elimina le zanzare: «Forse la tecnologia servirà per la Xylella»

BatL'inchiesta
Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

 
Matera, 39enne si allontana da casa in auto: trovato morto in un dirupo

Consolidation 'opens new chapter' says CEO Messina

Rome, February 18 - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a takeover bid for the country's fifth-biggest lender, UBI Banca. The "non agreed" but not hostile all-share bid is worth some 4.86 billion euros. It would create a group with three million customers. Intesa said the operation was aimed at "further consolidating its leadership" in the Italian banking sector. Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said "the operation opens a new chapter in the history of the group: we want to unite two excellences of our banking system, Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca, to give life to a new reality, leader in sustainable and inclusive growth". "Together," Messina said, "we will create a European leader able to reach a net profit of more than six billion euros in 2022". Intesa shares rose over 3% on the Milan stock exchange while UBI ones surged by almost 30%, above the takeover value. The Financial Times called the operation "an audacious attempt to kick-start consolidation in Italy's fragmented banking sector". Reuters said the move had been a "surprise". It said it "kicked off long-awaited consolidation among Italian banks". Intesa said it would offer UBI shareholders 17 newly issued Intesa shares for every 10 UBI shares tendered to create a European-sized player focused on wealth management and insurance, managing more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers' financial assets. "The banking sector is heading for consolidation in the coming years ... it is in Intesa's interest to reach a size that will allow it to compete ... in Europe," Intesa said in a statement. The bank said it had picked UBI because it was very well managed and had a similar business model, so as to minimise integration risks. UBI had no immediate comment. A source close to Intesa said the move had not been previously agreed but was not hostile. UBI is Italy's fifth-largest bank and the strongest among second-tier lenders. It had long been tipped to play a prominent role in an expected wave of mergers among mid-sized Italian banks. Intesa said the exchange offer valued UBI shares at 4.254 euros each. UBI shares closed up 5.5% on Monday at 3.491 euros each after the bank presented a new three-year plan. If the offer is successful Intesa will delist UBI as quickly as possible and merge with it, targeting a combined profit of more than 6 billion euros in 2022.

