Rome
Never stopped pushing for Regeni truth - foreign min

Never stopped pushing for Regeni truth - foreign min

 
Rome
Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

 
Rome
Intesa launches takeover bid for UBI Banca

Intesa launches takeover bid for UBI Banca

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Nomura sees Italy in recession this year

Coronavirus: Nomura sees Italy in recession this year

 
Rome
Conte doesn't have numbers for new govt - Renzi

Conte doesn't have numbers for new govt - Renzi

 
Turin
9 fresh indictments in Turin stampede deaths

9 fresh indictments in Turin stampede deaths

 
Brussels
EU budget proposal not ambitious enough - Gualtieri

EU budget proposal not ambitious enough - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Docs avert Car-T side effects in child cancer patient

Docs avert Car-T side effects in child cancer patient

 
Rome
Trade unions to hold May rally in Padua

Trade unions to hold May rally in Padua

 
Rome
End to Sophia, EU arms embargo mission OK'd - Di Maio

End to Sophia, EU arms embargo mission OK'd - Di Maio

 
Rome
No Sophia, EU arms embargo mission needed - Di Maio

No Sophia, EU arms embargo mission needed - Di Maio

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

 

GdM.TVIl caso
Polignano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: tra i rifiuti anche cartelle sanitarie della Asl di Bari

Polignano, sequestrata discarica abusiva: tra i rifiuti anche cartelle sanitarie della Asl di Bari

 
FoggiaIl sequestro
Manfredonia, 2100 sigarette di contrabbando: un arresto e due denunce

Manfredonia, 2100 sigarette di contrabbando: un arresto e due denunce

 
TarantoLotta alla droga
Catellaneta, sei misure per tentata estorsione, spaccio e porta abusivo di armi

Catellaneta, sei misure per tentata estorsione, spaccio e porta abusivo di armi

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all’alt

Francavilla Fontana, col trattore rubato non si ferma all'alt

 
LecceIl gasdotto
La Tap e i risarcimenti ambientali: lite tra i sindaci di Lecce e Melendugno

La Tap e i risarcimenti ambientali: lite tra i sindaci di Lecce e Melendugno

 
PotenzaL'inventore
C’è un robot lucano che elimina le zanzare: «Forse la tecnologia servirà per la Xylella»

C'è un robot lucano che elimina le zanzare: «Forse la tecnologia servirà per la Xylella»

 
BatL'inchiesta
Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

Lavoro nero nei campi, dopo il caso di Paola Clemente parte il processo a Trani

 
MateraLa tragedia
Matera, 39enne si allontana da casa in auto: trovato morto in un dirupo

Matera, 39enne si allontana da casa in auto: trovato morto in un dirupo

 

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla hanno attirato i soccorsi

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla attirano i soccorsi

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Barletta, il «ragazzo delle farfalle» morto sulla strada. I genitori nelle scuole: mai più

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa del mare più caldo di 3 gradi

Addio ricci di mare: sono a rischio estinzione, colpa dell'acqua più calda di 3 gradi

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e lascia cartello: «Chiudo la sartoria per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Elettra Lamborghini, nuovo incidente sexy a «Domenica In»

Rome

Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

Rossoneri into Europa League zone

Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

Rome, February 18 - AC Milan beat Torino 1-0 at the San Siro on Monday night. The goal came from Ante Rebic. The Croatia forward struck in the 25th minute. The win put Milan in joint sixth place in Serie A alongside Parma and Verona. Sixth is the second and last berth for Europa League qualification. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said "Milan is finding an identity of its won, and we can see European soccer now". The Rossoneri were boosted by the arrival of 38-year-old Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic from MLS outfit the LA Galaxy in the January transfer window. The race at the top is a three-horse one between Juve, first on 57 points, Lazio, second on 56, and Inter, third on 54. The Bianconeri are seeking their ninth straight scudetto.

