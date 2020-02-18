Soccer: AC Milan beat Torino 1-0

Rome, February 18 - AC Milan beat Torino 1-0 at the San Siro on Monday night. The goal came from Ante Rebic. The Croatia forward struck in the 25th minute. The win put Milan in joint sixth place in Serie A alongside Parma and Verona. Sixth is the second and last berth for Europa League qualification. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said "Milan is finding an identity of its won, and we can see European soccer now". The Rossoneri were boosted by the arrival of 38-year-old Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic from MLS outfit the LA Galaxy in the January transfer window. The race at the top is a three-horse one between Juve, first on 57 points, Lazio, second on 56, and Inter, third on 54. The Bianconeri are seeking their ninth straight scudetto.