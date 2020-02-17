Coronavirus: Nomura sees Italy in recession this year

Rome, February 17 - The coronavirus epidemic is set to have a big effect on the Italian economy and will probably push it into recession this year, Nomura said in a report. "Considering the low growth rate that Italy started this year with, we expect the country to go into recession in 2020, with GDP down 0.1% on the previous year (well below the 0.6% rise forecast by the government)," the finance group said. It said Italy's GDP could drop 0.9% this year in the worst-case scenario.