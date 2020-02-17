9 fresh indictments in Turin stampede deaths

Turin, February 17 - Nine fresh indictments were filed Monday for sowing panic in Turin's Piazza San Carlo in the night of June 3, 2017, during the screening of a Champions League final, in an incident in which led to two women losing their lives and saw 1,672 people were injured. Last May four defendants were sentenced to just over 10 years in jail on manslaughter charges in the case. The four young Moroccan nationals used pepper spray in order to steal money as a large crowd was watching the Juventus-Real Madrid match on a maxi screen in the Turin square, causing the deadly stampede.