EU budget proposal not ambitious enough - Gualtieri

Brussels, February 17 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Monday that European Council President Charles Michel's proposed 1.095-trillion-euro EU budget for the 2021-27 period is not bold enough. "We are in favour of a multi-year budget that is sufficiently ambitious," Gualtieri said. "It does not seem to us that the proposal presented by Michel has the sufficient degree of ambition. "So certainly today at the general affairs council, and then at the European Council, debate will be intense."