Docs avert Car-T side effects in child cancer patient

Rome
17 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 17 - Doctors at Rome's Bambino Gesù (OPBG) children's hospital say that they have successfully used a blood-purification technique to avert the potential lethal side effects of the Cart-T therapy on a child with leukemia in a world first. After the successful apheresis treatment the child was discharged from the hospital's intensive-care department after two weeks. The paper documenting the use of the technique has been published by the journal Critical Care Explorations.
