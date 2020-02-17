Trade unions to hold May rally in Padua

Rome, February 17 - Italy's big three trade unions will hold their May 1 Labour Day rally and concert in Padua this year, they said Monday. Traditionally, the shindig for CGIL, CISL and UIL has usually been held in Rome's 'leftwing square', Piazza San Giovanni. But they rallied in Prato in 2018 to protest workplace safety in Bologna last year for Europe and jobs, and in Genoa in 2016 for industrial workers. This year's theme will be volunteering, said UIL chief Carmelo Barbagallo.