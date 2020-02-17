FCA hires 100 in Turin for new models

Turin, February 17 - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is set to hire around 100 workers with specialist skills in Turin for the launch of some new models. The hires are part of the strengthening of FCA's five-billion-euro investment plan in Italy for the 2019-2021 period. The Italian American carmaker has started production of its hybrid Maserati Ghibli and is set to start testing an electric Fiat 500.