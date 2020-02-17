Basic income for 1.059 mn households, 496 euro average

Rome, February 17 - The number of Italian households benefitting from the citizenship wage basic income or basic pension is 1.059 million, pensions and social security agency INPS said Monday. This corresponds to some 2.562 individuals, it said. The average monthly cheque for the income or the pension amounts to some 496 euros, it said. INPS said it had approved 1.118 million applications for the two benefits, of which 60,000 had lapsed. It said 933 households ere getting the income, totaling some 2.419 million individuals. The households getting the pension, on the other hand, were 126,000, and 143,000 individuals.