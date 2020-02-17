Italy top for bourse dividends

Hypogeum with sarcophagus found in Forum
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, in Italia col permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato
i più letti
Milan
17 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 17 - World bourse dividends hit a new record of 1.430 trillion dollars in 2019 and Italy was top along with Netherlands for posting the biggest gain, the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index said Monday. Global dividends rose by 3.5% (adjusted to 5.4% for currency fluctuations) while they rose 6%, and an adjusted 8%, in Italy.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su