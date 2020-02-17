Stop irony on solidarity, common good - Mattarella

Rome, February 17 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday it was time for people to stop making ironic comments on people who show solidarity for others and do good deeds. "Ever more often I read remarks full of irony towards finer feelings," he said at an awards ceremony for new 'civic heroes" at the presidential palace in Rome. "I want to sat politely but clearly that being concerned about the common good is not a goody-goody expression like something out of the (cult children's) book Cuore. "We must all act concretely for the common good, for the solidarity that brings progress to the country".