Teacher probed for mistreating disabled boy

Hypogeum with sarcophagus found in Forum
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, in Italia col permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato
i più letti
Alessandria
17 Febbraio 2020
Alessandria, February 17 - A 27-year-old Italian primary school teacher has been placed under investigation on suspicion of mistreating an eight-year-old autistic boy with mobility problems near Alessandria. The woman is accused of pushing and dragging the pupil, kicking him in the shins, and stamping on his feet, police said. She was allegedly caught on video cameras physically abusing the boy while looking behind her to make sure she wasn't being seen, and always trying not to be observed by her colleagues, police said. The case took place in the small town of Ovada. The woman has been suspended for six months.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su