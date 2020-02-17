Teacher probed for mistreating disabled boy

Alessandria, February 17 - A 27-year-old Italian primary school teacher has been placed under investigation on suspicion of mistreating an eight-year-old autistic boy with mobility problems near Alessandria. The woman is accused of pushing and dragging the pupil, kicking him in the shins, and stamping on his feet, police said. She was allegedly caught on video cameras physically abusing the boy while looking behind her to make sure she wasn't being seen, and always trying not to be observed by her colleagues, police said. The case took place in the small town of Ovada. The woman has been suspended for six months.