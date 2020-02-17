Hypogeum with sarcophagus found in Forum

Rome, February 17 - A hypogeum (underground space) with a tufa sarcophagus linked with what looks like an altar has been discovered in the Roman Forum, the area's director Alfonsina Russo said Monday. The space is believed to be part of a votive area called a heroon devoted to the founder of Rome, Romulus, she said. The sarcophagus, made out of the same tufa rock that built the Capitol, is around 1.40 metres long and is believed to date back to the sixth century BC, she said. The find was made next to the Curia-Comitium complex, Russo said. She said she would present the discovery to the media on Friday.