Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2020 | 14:55

Rome
Hypogeum with sarcophagus found in Forum

Milan
Italy top for bourse dividends

Rome
Basic income for 1.059 mn households, 496 euro average

Rome
Hypogeum with sarcophagus found in Forum

Rome
Stop irony on solidarity, common good - Mattarella

Alessandria
Teacher probed for mistreating disabled boy

Pisa
Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Rome
Italy wasn't safe port in Open Arms case - Salvini

Berlin
Libya: Italy role important, constructive - Seibert

Bari

Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

Barii controlli
Bari, a spasso con 5 chili di marijuana: arrestata nigeriana

LecceStalking
Lecce, perseguita 2 ragazze e le minaccia con i coltelli, arrestato 34enne

BatCriminalità
Bomba sotto auto CC, commissione antimafia incontra prefetto Bat

FoggiaCalcio violento
Daspo per 24 tifosi del Foggia Calcio disposti dal questore di Verona

TarantoLa «staffetta»
Taranto, mercoledì arrivano le Sardine. Poi sarà la volta di Squinzano

PotenzaSPORT
Potenza città dello sport 2021: la famiglia D'Onofrio con il karate nelle vene

MateraSpaccio di stupefacenti
Matera, in Italia con il permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato

BrindisiPallacanestro
Basket, la Coppa Italia è di Venezia, battuta Brindisi 73-67

Pisa

Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Pisa, February 17 - A two-month-old child was killed by an airbag in a car crash in Pisa on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The child was in a car seat in the front of the car, they said. It was hit full-on by the airbag, they said. The child died of its critical injuries in hospital on Sunda night. It suffered extremely serious concussion and chest injuries, sources said. The crash involved at least three vehicles, police said. The child was in the family car. The father was driving while the mother was in the back with another child. The family is Albanian but has been living in Pisa for many years.

