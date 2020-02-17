Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Pisa, February 17 - A two-month-old child was killed by an airbag in a car crash in Pisa on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The child was in a car seat in the front of the car, they said. It was hit full-on by the airbag, they said. The child died of its critical injuries in hospital on Sunda night. It suffered extremely serious concussion and chest injuries, sources said. The crash involved at least three vehicles, police said. The child was in the family car. The father was driving while the mother was in the back with another child. The family is Albanian but has been living in Pisa for many years.