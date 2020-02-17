Carabinieri stop rapper, singer from filming robbery video

Bari, February 17 - Carabinieri police on Monday stopped a 'neomelodic' singer and a rapper from filming a music video in Bari in which they simulated an armed robbery against a security van. The pair, who were wearing balaclavas and had fake guns, were filming without authorization in an area on the outskirts of the southern Puglia city when Carabinieri police rushed to the scene and blocked filming. The officers found a van flanked by two cars and two motorcycles, investigative sources said. A total of 15 people were on location, including the video maker who was subsequently supposed to publish the video on Youtube. Officers found in a car three fake pistols without the red cap used for toy guns and a drone for filming. All material was seized and the pair were charged with instigation to commit a crime.