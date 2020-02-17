Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Bologna, February 17 - A 60-year-old man was arrested Monday for beating and stabbing to death his 86-year-old mother in Bologna on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place on the council estate on the outskirts of the Emilian city where they lived. The woman was initially taken to hospital with severe bruising over her body and a stab wound to the abdomen. She died during the night, hospital sources said. An autopsy has been ordered. Police said the attack happened after the "umpteenth row" between the two. The son, who had been arrested 'in flagrante delicto' for attempted murder and domestic abuse, now faces a murder charge. He is also charged with resisting arrest after attacking officers with a knife. They were forced to use pepper spray to restrain him. Police were called by neighbours who said rows between the two were getting more and more frequent.