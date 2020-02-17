Coronavirus: Chinese couple getting better-Spallanzani

Rome, February 17 - A couple of Chinese tourists admitted to Rome's Spallanzani Hospital last week to be treated for coronavirus are getting better, the infectious-disease hospital said Monday. "The two Chinese citizens who came from the city of Wuhan, confirmed cases of infection by the new coronavirus, continue to be treated in the intensive care ward of our institute," said the latest medical bulletin on the pair. "They are stable and the general condition of both is in progressive improvement". The couple landed in Milan and came to Rome via Verona and Parma. Hotel staff at all their stops have been tested for the new deadly virus. None of the people who came into contact with them has tested psotive.