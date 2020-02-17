Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2020 | 12:53

Berlin
Libya: Italy role important, constructive - Seibert

Bari

Carabinieri stop rapper, singer from filming robbery video

 
Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple getting better-Spallanzani

Rome
League opens first branch in Rome

Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader (11)

Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Rome
PM 'not looking for new majority'

Pisa
Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

FoggiaCoronavirus
Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

TarantoLa «staffetta»
Taranto, mercoledì arrivano le Sardine. Poi sarà la volta di Squinzano

BariIl fatto
Bari, rapper gira videoclip con assalto a portavalori ma arrivano i carabinieri

BatViolenza sessuale
Barletta, palpeggia studentessa sul treno: arrestato

PotenzaSPORT
Potenza città dello sport 2021: la famiglia D'Onofrio con il karate nelle vene

MateraSpaccio di stupefacenti
Matera, in Italia con il permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato

BrindisiPallacanestro
Basket, la Coppa Italia è di Venezia, battuta Brindisi 73-67

TarantoIncidente stradale
Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

Rome

Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader (11)

After League leader's statements on 'uncivil lifestyle'

Rome, February 17 - Lazio Governor and ruling Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Monday tweeted that the "only uncivil choice is to question women's rights" after opposition right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini said abortion should not be a "remedy" to an "uncivil lifestyle". Zingaretti's statements as he announced a visit to the women's rights association Casa Internazionale delle Donne in Rome came after Salvini, an ex-deputy premier and interior minister, said: "We have heard that some women, neither from Rome nor from Milan, have gone for the sixth time to an ER in Milan for an abortion". "It is neither my duty nor that of the State to give moral lessons, it is right for a woman to choose for herself and her life, but you can't go as far as taking the ER as the solution for an uncivil lifestyle", Salvini said during a rally in Rome. "Someone has taken the emergency room as a healthcare cash machine to do her business without paying a lira", he said, referring to the Italian national currency before the euro. "The third time you arrive, you pay". Salvini's comments stirred ire from feminists and women MPs, especially on the centre left. The League leader makes public profession of a deeply Catholic religious faith. He has espoused a nationalist, anti-migrant and tough on crime stance that has propelled the League to top place in the national poll standings. Salvini was in an all-populist government until last July with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). He pulled the plug on the alliance hoping to convert his poll standings into a snap election win. His election bid was foiled when the M5S teamed up with their long-time foes, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

