Soccer: girl ref, 16, pushed and insulted

Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2020 | 12:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Berlin
Libya: Italy role important, constructive - Seibert

Libya: Italy role important, constructive - Seibert

 
Bari

Carabinieri stop rapper, singer from filming robbery video

 
Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

 
Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple getting better-Spallanzani

Coronavirus: Chinese couple getting better-Spallanzani

 
Rome
League opens first branch in Rome

League opens first branch in Rome

 
Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader

 
Rome
Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader (11)

Women's rights on abortion 'not in question' - PD leader (11)

 
Bologna
Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

Man arrested for beating, stabbing mother to death

 
Rome
PM 'not looking for new majority'

PM 'not looking for new majority'

 
Pisa
Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

Bari calcio: vittoria al San Nicola contro il Picerno: 3-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaCoronavirus
Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e chiude la sartoria:«Chiudo per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

Foggia, rientra dalla Cina e lascia cartello: «Chiudo la sartoria per 15 giorni per maggiore tranquillità di tutti»

 
TarantoLa «staffetta»
Taranto, mercoledì arrivano le Sardine. Poi sarà la volta di Squinzano

Taranto, mercoledì arrivano le Sardine. Poi sarà la volta di Squinzano

 
BariIl fatto
Bari, rapper gira videoclip con assalto a portavalori ma arrivano i carabinieri

Bari, rapper gira videoclip con assalto a portavalori ma arrivano i carabinieri

 
BatViolenza sessuale
Barletta, palpeggia studentessa sul treno: arrestato

Barletta, palpeggia studentessa sul treno: arrestato

 
PotenzaSPORT
Potenza città dello sport 2021: la famiglia D'Onofrio con il karate nelle vene

Potenza città dello sport 2021: la famiglia D'Onofrio con il karate nelle vene

 
MateraSpaccio di stupefacenti
Matera, in Italia con il permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato

Matera, in Italia col permesso umanitario trovato con la droga addosso: arrestato

 
BrindisiPallacanestro
Basket, la Coppa Italia è di Venezia, battuta Brindisi 73-67

Basket, la Coppa Italia è di Venezia, battuta Brindisi 73-67

 
TarantoIncidente stradale
Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

 

i più letti

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla hanno attirato i soccorsi

Taranto, operaio dimenticato a 70 metri d'altezza: le sue urla attirano i soccorsi

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Nardò, genitori non reggono alla scomparsa del figlio: muoiono pochi giorni dopo

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo sposi

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo sposi

Luisa Ranieri è la commissaria Lolita Lobosco: primi ciak a marzo a Bari Vecchia

Luisa Ranieri è la commissaria Lolita Lobosco: primi ciak a marzo a Bari Vecchia

Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

Taranto, moto si ribalta e schiaccia centauro: morto 60enne

Milan

Soccer: girl ref, 16, pushed and insulted

Near Milan

Soccer: girl ref, 16, pushed and insulted

Milan, February 17 - A 16-year-old girl referee was pushed and insulted by the visiting coach and a fan after an under-15 amateur girls' match near Milan on Saturday, Il Giorno newspaper said Monday. The official was saved by her father who chased off her two assailants, sources said. The incident took place in the Brianza area north of Milan. It happened after a match between local team Real Meda, and Rivanazzanese from Pavia. The ref did not suffer evident bruising, Il Giorno said. She was from Cesate near Milan. The attack came after she upheld a goal by Real Meda just before whistling the end of the match. The opposing coach was said to be a 35-year-old from Voghera near Pavia. He started pushing and shoving he ref and was joined by a parent who said he wanted to punch her. But they ran off when they heard the ref's father say he was calling the police. The ref, meanwhile, had changed her mind and decided to annul the goal. Sporting judges are expected to issue a sentence on the incident later Monday. The coach, Paolo Bottazzi, told ANSA Monday "I only wanted to talk to her". "It was absolutely not my intention to harm or frighten the ref," he said. "I only wanted to get her attention and ask for an explanation for her her decision. "My mistake was only to put a hand on her arm: I shoudl have spoken to her with my hands behind my back".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati