Child, 2 mts, killed by airbag

17 Febbraio 2020
Pisa, February 17 - A two-month-old child was killed by an airbag in a car crash in Pisa on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The child was in a car seat in the front of the car, they said. It was hit full-on by the airbag, they said. The child is believed to have died of its critical injuries. The crash involved at least three vehicles, police said. The child was in the family car.
